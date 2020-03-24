COVID-19: FairPrice stores launch priority hour shopping for 'vulnerable segments' of community

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice stores will reserve an hour every Monday for “vulnerable segments of the community” to do their shopping, it announced on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The Priority Shopping Hour trial aims to improve safe distancing measures amid the “escalating COVID-19 situation”, FairPrice said in a press release.

Vulnerable segments of the community include Pioneer Generation members, people with disabilities and pregnant women, it added.

Starting from next Monday, FairPrice stories will hold the Priority Shopping Hour every Monday during the first hour of each store’s normal operating hours. For stores that operate 24 hours, the dedicated hour will be between 7am and 8am.

To shop during those hours, Pioneer Generation members – Singapore citizens born on or before 31 Dec 31, 1949 and obtained citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986 – will need to present their Pioneer Generation card.

They will continue to enjoy additional discounts from the Pioneer Generation discount scheme when they shop on Mondays and Wednesday.

Pregnant women and those with disabilities can inform staff members at the entrance of the store to gain admission during the dedicated hour.

FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng said: “As we continue to step up precautionary measures to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation, it is important to be mindful of those who are vulnerable when they shop for their daily essentials at our stores.

“The dedicated shopping hour for our Pioneer Generation members help safeguard their well-being and provide them with more time and space.

“We will proactively introduce and review initiatives to better serve the needs of shoppers and protect the interest of the community during this challenging climate. We appreciate the understanding and support from all our customers.”

SAFE DISTANCING MEASURES

FairPrice has put in place precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 situation, said the chain.

“These measures include encouraging customers to maintain social distancing such as floor markings at checkout queues, in-store posters and announcements. All food sampling will also ceased until further notice,” it added.

Cleaning regimes have been stepped up, especially for high-touch surfaces such as railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters.

“All staff and suppliers will also have their temperature taken at least twice a day and hand sanitisers have been made available for customers to use,” FairPrice added.

