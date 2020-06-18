OCBC to reopen all branches over next two weeks during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank will reopen all its branches progressively over the next fortnight during the second phase of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening, it said on Thursday (Jun 18).

Five branches at Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, City Square Mall and Paya Lebar Square will reopen on Friday, due to an expected increase in customer traffic as Singapore embarks on the first day of its Phase 2 reopening, OCBC said in a media release.

This brings the total number of branches open up to 32.

The remaining branches that were closed during the circuit breaker period will progressively reopen over the next two weeks, said OCBC.

Singapore imposed a circuit breaker on Apr 7 to curb the spread of COVID-19. It exited the circuit breaker on Jun 1, and will ease restrictions progressively in three phases.

In line with existing measures, OCBC employees and its customers will be required to wear face masks, check in and out with the SafeEntry system, have their temperatures screened and adhere to the 1m safe distancing rule.

TraceTogether has also been used by all branch employees and customers who visit the branches for face-to-face wealth advisory services.

"At branch locations where it is feasible, separate queues with seats are provided for elderly and pregnant customers. Branch employees will assist seniors to perform the SafeEntry QR code scanning if they are unable to do so independently," it said.

OCBC also said that it will also resume in-person meetings with customers on an appointment basis for all financial services. These meetings may be held at the bank’s premises or at external locations.

In-person meetings by appointment will also resume for corporate and commercial banking services for large corporates and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mr Sunny Quek, head of consumer financial services, advised customers to continue to use the bank’s digital banking services wherever possible.

"While all our branches will open progressively and we look forward to serving our customers’ needs, our financial advisory services will continue to remain available virtually via video conferencing with our financial advisors, so customers can receive timely investment and financial advice from the comforts of their home, without having to come to a branch,” said Mr Quek.

The list of the 32 branches and one dedicated OCBC Premier Banking Centre in operation from Friday are:

