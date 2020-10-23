Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 23), taking the national total to 57,951.

All of the new infections were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Details of the cases will be provided on Friday night, said the health ministry.







Singapore and Germany announced on Friday that they have agreed to set up a reciprocal green lane to enable essential travel for business or official purposes via direct flights between both countries.

Eligible applicants will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries.

Both countries also said that the green lane could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other European countries.

Singapore has so far agreed to establish reciprocal green lanes with several countries including Brunei, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

