Singapore reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Oct 26), including two imported cases.

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

A dormitory resident was also among Monday's new cases.

The new infections take the national tally to 57,973.

Further details will be announced on Monday night, said the health ministry.

The authorities have begun piloting the use of antigen rapid tests to more quickly detect COVID-19 among migrant workers who undergo rostered routine testing.

Migrant workers are currently tested every two weeks using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Antigen tests can return results within half an hour despite being less accurate, as compared to PCR tests which take at least a day.

The pilot will use the antigen rapid test on the seventh day to complement the PCR test on the 14th day.

“Migrant workers who test positive can be isolated immediately and conveyed to a medical facility for a confirmatory PCR test,” said the Manpower Ministry.

