Singapore reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 27), including six imported cases.

One case in the community was reported and none in the foreign workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All 6 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore,​​​​​​ said the ministry.

The new infections take Singapore's COVID-19 tally to 57,980.

Details of the new cases will be announced on Tuesday night, MOH said.







Advertisement

Advertisement

TRACETOGETHER TOKEN COLLECTION AT COMMUNTIY CENTRES

From Tuesday, those collecting their TraceTogether tokens will be able to do so only at their constituency community centres, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO).

Residents had previously been able to collect their tokens at community centres outside their own constituencies.

Advertisement

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both the app and the token, is aimed at improving Singapore's contract tracing efforts.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented by the end of the year at popular venues including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram