Singapore reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new cases of COVID-19 infection as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 28), all of whom were imported.

All seven imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



No local transmission was reported on Wednesday.

The new cases bring Singapore’s total COVID-19 tally to 57,987.

Details on the new cases will be updated later tonight, MOH said.











STUDENTS MAY COLLECT NATIONAL EXAM RESULTS IN PERSON

Students collecting their national examination results may do so in person this year, but are expected to observe safe management measures.

The Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said on Tuesday that they "recognise that being able to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey for many students".

This year’s collection of results will be held in small groups in individual classrooms, instead of large crowded venues like the school hall. Students will be required to sign in via SafeEntry and be screened for fever and flu-like symptoms.

A parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany students taking their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) results, though they will have to wait at designated common areas while their child or ward receive the results in the classroom.

For GCE-level candidates, only the students will be allowed to enter the school.

The exact dates for the release of examination results will be confirmed about a week before the actual release day. Students will also be able to view their examination results online on the day of the respective results release.