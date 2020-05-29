Senior citizen charged with repeatedly breaking COVID-19 rules during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man is accused of breaking COVID-19 regulations by repeatedly leaving his Whampoa flat without reasonable excuse, not wearing a mask and meeting other people at the next block to socialise.

Ong King Hwa was given five charges on Friday (May 29) under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, for leaving his home without reasonable excuse, meeting others not from his household for a social purpose and not wearing a mask.

According to charge sheets, the offences occurred over three days during the "circuit breaker" period when people were urged to stay home and head out only for essential activities.

Ong is accused of leaving his Block 75 Whampoa Drive flat without reasonable excuse on the morning of Apr 12.

He did so again at 8.50pm on May 3, meeting a Sim Hock Kong for a social purpose at the stone bench outside Hao Mart at the foot of Block 74 Whampoa Drive.

Five days later on May 8, Ong allegedly left his home again without reasonable excuse and went to the same stone bench at 6.35pm.

There, he is accused of meeting two people - Teo Han Chye and Png Han Teck - who did not live in his household, for a social purpose.

He was not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth during this time, when he was outside his flat, charge sheets said.

He intends to plead guilty and will return to court to do so on Jun 10.

He faces penalties of up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both per charge under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

