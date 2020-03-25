COVID-19: All activities at CCs, RCs and PA facilities to be suspended

SINGAPORE: All courses and organised activities held at Community Clubs, Community Centres (CC), Residents' Committee (RC) Centres and other People's Association (PA) facilities from Friday (Mar 27) to Apr 30, will be suspended.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that gatherings outside school and work will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.



PA said in a media release that bookings made at any of their facilities for sports and games and private events - like weddings or birthdays - must be deferred or cancelled, regardless of the number of participants.

"All affected participants will be informed directly on the suspension," said PA, adding that those who have queries on their courses or interest group activities may contact the relevant facilities.



PA added that its facilities will remain open to the public.



"In addition to our current measures of temperature taking and health and travel advisories, we will remind residents to stay at home when unwell," said PA.

It added that it will remind residents to also exercise social responsibility by maintaining a distance of at least one metre from each other at its premises.



On Tuesday it was also announced that all entertainment venues such as night clubs, discos, karaoke outlets, cinemas and theatres will be closed.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will be suspended. All religious services and congregations will also be suspended, although places of worship may remain open for private worship and essential rites, subject to a group size of up to 10.

Suspension of activities for seniors will also be extended till Apr 30.

