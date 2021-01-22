Para-vet cluster: K-9 unit remains operational; only 1 COVID-19 case out of 95 officers tested, says SPF

SINGAPORE: The police K-9 unit remains operational following the emergence of a COVID-19 cluster linked to it in recent days, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Jan 21).

In response to queries by CNA, the SPF said that a "special testing operation" was carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) after the first COVID-19 case - a police para-veterinarian - was identified on Jan 13.



All officers who worked at the unit were tested. "Out of the 95 officers who underwent the precautionary tests for COVID-19, only an administrative officer had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan 16," said SPF.



There are no plans to test more dogs as the administrative officer had no contact with the dogs, the police added.



Twenty-five police dogs that had interacted with the para-vet two weeks before he showed symptoms also tested negative for COVID-19.



Other officers, mostly administrative staff members, who were in close contact with the para-vet and the administrative officer have been quarantined, SPF said.



SPF added it was assisting MOH with contact tracing efforts following the confirmation of the two officers who tested positive for COVID-19.



The cluster linked to the K-9 unit has grown to seven cases as of Tuesday, including the wives of the para-vet and administrative officer and the administrative officer’s son.



