6 'party buses' impounded, LTA investigating illegal modifications and other offences
SINGAPORE: Six "party buses" have been impounded over the last two months during several operations against "irresponsible service providers", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Sep 10).
LTA said it received feedback that some party buses began offering services at nightlife areas such as Boat Quay and Clarke Quay when Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening started.
"Party buses are often heavily modified and they typically cater to groups of party-goers," said LTA in a Facebook post.
"Besides potentially thwarting Singapore’s efforts to limit COVID-19 transmission during this crucial period, some modifications also threaten passenger’s safety."
Some of the vehicles feature modified seats without proper safety restraints, said LTA, adding that passengers could be "flung forward during sudden braking".
Besides the "illegal modifications", LTA officers also found other offences such as driving without a valid bus driver’s vocational licence, insurance coverage and road tax.
"Investigations into these offences are ongoing," said the authority.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be responsible and continue to abide by safe management measures."
Under Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening after the COVID-19 "circuit breaker", most businesses have resumed operations, but some entertainment venues like nightclubs and karaoke outlets are not allowed to reopen.
