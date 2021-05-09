2 more COVID-19 cases linked to Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster, including SAF contractor

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 cluster involving workers at Pasir Panjang Terminal has grown to eight cases after two more tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both had earlier been placed on quarantine as they were identified as close contacts of previous cases.

One of them is a 27-year-old Malaysian who works as a car groomer at BlackNano, located at 1 Bukit Batok Crescent. The man, a work permit holder, does not typically interact with customers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (May 8).

His serology test result is negative.



The other case is a 54-year-old permanent resident who is a car mechanic at Jag Technical Services, located at 209 New Upper Changi Road.

"His work entails occasionally going to Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps for servicing and repair of vehicles but he did not interact with any SAF personnel," said MOH.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said he is a civilian contractor who last visited Clementi Camp on May 4.

"The contractor had minimal contact with SAF personnel. No SAF personnel have been identified as close contacts thus far," it added. "As part of precautionary measures, the SAF has carried out immediate and thorough disinfection of the premises the affected individual had been in."



His serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection, said MOH.

He has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received his first shot on Mar 6 and the second on Mar 27.

CLOSE CONTACTS OF TRAILER TRUCK DRIVER

Both of the new cases are family and household contacts of Case 62824 - a Singaporean trailer truck driver at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal - and were placed on quarantine on May 5.

They are asymptomatic but were tested for COVID-19 on May 6 during quarantine. Their test results came back positive the next day.



They are also family and household contacts of Case 62877 - a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who was isolated while in Sembawang Camp - and Case 62906, a 58-year-old Singaporean man who is unemployed.

The first infection detected in this cluster was Case 61822, a 23-year-old Indian national who works as a lashing specialist at Pasir Panjang Terminal. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 10.

He lives in a dormitory at Brani Terminal Avenue and was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MOH said on May 6 that COVID-19 transmission could have occurred at the terminal, adding that epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are currently 10 active COVID-19 clusters in Singapore.

On Saturday, MOH confirmed seven new cases in the community and 13 imported infections.



