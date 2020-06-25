COVID-19: Patients aged 13 and above with acute respiratory infection to undergo testing

SINGAPORE: From Jul 1, all individuals aged 13 and above who present to the doctor with symptoms of acute respiratory infection will be tested for COVID-19, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Jun 25).

Currently, testing is only conducted for patients aged 45 and above.



The move is part of Singapore's strategy to quickly isolate cases and prevent large clusters of infection from forming amid an expected rise in cases, said Mr Gan.



Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening following a two-month-long "circuit breaker" period that barred residents from leaving their home except for essential activities such as buying food.

Mr Gan acknowledged that the number of cases in the community remains low, but said the country needs to remain vigilant.

“We have been testing more extensively among key population groups in the community,” said Mr Gan during a virtual press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

Another group being tested are close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases regardless of whether they have symptoms of the disease. These close contacts are tested at the beginning and end of the infected case's quarantine period, he added.

“This is part of active case finding. It also means that we are able to detect cases, even they (if) have no symptoms, even if they are asymptomatic," he said.

According to Mr Gan, incoming travellers will also be tested before the end of their stay-home notice. For surveillance purposes, those who are vulnerable or have a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection are also tested, he said.

These include residents and staff of nursing homes, preschool staff and those returning to work in some essential services sector.



