Singapore to require all foreign inbound travellers from high-risk countries to take pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test

SINGAPORE: Travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents entering Singapore from high-risk countries will need to take a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before their departure.

This is part of the country’s plans to reduce the risk of imported cases from high-risk countries and regions, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The pre-departure requirement will begin on Nov 18.

These travellers will still be required to serve their stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and will be tested at the end of their stay-home notice, MOH said.

Previously, the pre-departure PCR testing only applied to people with recent travel history to India, Indonesia and the Philippines. They are required to present a valid negative PCR test to enter or transit through Singapore.

However, travellers from low-risk territories are exempted from this requirement. These include individuals from: Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Malaysia (except Sabah), Taiwan and those from Hong Kong who are not under the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble.

MOH said Singapore’s border measures are evolving alongside the latest global situation.

If the conditions in a country or region are getting worse, more stringent measures will be put in place to limit the risk of importation and prevent community transmission.

And if circumstances in the country or region improve, border controls will be relaxed, the ministry said.

