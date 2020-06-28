Casinos, Universal Studios, Singapore Zoo among 13 attractions to reopen in July during Phase 2

SINGAPORE: Tourism-linked businesses will be allowed to reopen in stages during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening, beginning with 13 attractions from Jul 1, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Sunday (Jun 28).

After three months of closure, the casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore and Singapore Zoo may resume operations after having had their safe reopening proposals approved, said STB in a media release.

The other attractions that can reopen from Jul 1 are: ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, S.E.A. Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Bounce and Zero Latency.



Domestic tour operators may also start submitting applications to resume operations.



Most attractions will be restricted to 25 per cent of their operating capacity "for a start". Attractions and tour operators must follow this rule and apply other safe management measures that are "tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour", said STB.



Such measures must be included in their reopening proposals, which will be assessed by the tourism board.

"Operators must demonstrate effective implementation of safe management measures to provide a safe environment for customers and workers, and may resume operations only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI)," said STB.

Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari, will reopen to the public with COVID-19 safe management measures in place on Jul 6, 2020. (Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

LIMITED OFFERINGS, MANDATORY ONLINE BOOKINGS



Access to the casinos will be limited to existing members and annual levy holders.



Universal Studios Singapore will be open from Thursday to Sunday - except on its reopening day on Jul 1, a Wednesday - between 2pm and 9pm. With the exceptions of shows and street entertainment, all other offerings are available, said Resorts World Sentosa.

S.E.A. Aquarium will be open from Saturday to Tuesday, between 10am and 5pm. It will only reopen on Jul 4, with all shows, public feeding sessions and character meet-and-greets still suspended.

All guests, including annual and season pass holders, are required to make online reservations in advance before visiting the park.

Only Friends of the Gardens members will be able to visit Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay from Jul 1, while the public can do so from Jul 11 onwards. The attraction will be open from 9am to 8pm.

Visitors must book their timed-entry tickets in advance, as physical ticketing counters will not be open. Tickets go on sale online from Jul 7.



Gardens by the Bay said these ticketed attractions will remain closed on Jul 1 and open in phases at a later date: Cloud Forest, OCBC Skyway, Supertree Observatory, Floral Fantasy and the Garden Rhapsody sound and light show.



Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari will reopen on Jul 6, said Wildlife Reserves Singapore. Guests are required to book timed-entry tickets online before visiting the parks.



STB chief executive Keith Tan said Singapore's "tourism sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but our industry partners have responded with professionalism and resilience".

"With tourism reopening in a safe and gradual manner, STB’s key priority will be to ensure that tourism businesses can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for their guests and visitors.



"While it will be some time before Singapore can fully welcome international visitors, we hope Singaporeans and residents of Singapore will enjoy what our tourism businesses have to offer, in a socially responsible way," added Mr Tan.



