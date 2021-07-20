From tuition classes to staycations: What you need to know about Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

Singapore announced tighter COVID-19 measures on Tuesday (Jul 20) after a recent spike in infections.

SINGAPORE: Singapore will again tighten restrictions from Thursday (Jul 22) as the country returns to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.



Dining-in will be suspended and group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two.



Here's a snapshot of what's allowed and what's not, under the stricter measures that are scheduled to run until Aug 18:



IS DINING IN ALLOWED?



There will be no dining-in at any food and beverage (F&B) establishments, including hawker centres and food courts. F&B outlets will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services.



This comes about a month after restrictions were eased on Jun 21 to allow the resumption of dining in.

Explaining the tighter curbs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said this is to reduce the risks of community transmission as dining is considered a “mask-off” activity.



CAN I STILL MEET UP WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY?



Yes - subject to the rule of two.

The group size for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two. Similarly, households can only receive up to two unique visitors a day.



Grandchildren who are cared for by their grandparents are not included in the number of household visitors or social gatherings per day, said MOH.



"Individuals should continue to limit their overall number of social gatherings to not more than two per day, whether to another household, or meeting with friends and family members in a public place," it added.



WILL I HAVE TO POSTPONE MY STAYCATION?



A maximum of two people are allowed in each room for staycations. An exception is made for individuals who are all from the same household, subject to the room’s maximum capacity



People are seen wearing protective face masks in Singapore on Jul 12, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

AM I ALLOWED TO WORK IN THE OFFICE?



Work-from-home will be the default at workplaces and employers must ensure that employees who are able to work from home do so.



There should also be no cross-deployment of workers to multiple worksites. Social gatherings at the workplace are also not allowed.



CAN I STILL ATTEND WORSHIP SERVICES?



Congregational and other worship services may continue with up to 100 people with pre-event testing, and up to 50 people without pre-event testing.



This is down from the 250 people allowed under current restrictions, with pre-event testing.

To further mitigate the risk of spread through aerosol transmissions, MOH said religious workers and all other participants must wear their masks at all times.



Live singing and playing of wind or brass instruments will also be suspended during this period.



ARE WEDDINGS ALLOWED TO GO ON?



Yes, marriage solemnisations may continue for up to 100 participants with pre-event testing - down from 250 people - and 50 participants without pre-event testing.



MOH said it acknowledges that wedding couples have faced “significant uncertainties” over the past few months.



As a special provision, wedding receptions are allowed to continue with up to 100 people with pre-event testing for all individuals, and with a group size of up to five per table.

All wedding guests must maintain social distancing and avoid mingling with others beyond their own table.



Those who are unvaccinated are also “strongly discouraged” from attending such events until they are fully vaccinated, said MOH.



WILL ATTRACTIONS, TOURS AND SHOPPING MALLS CLOSE?



Tour groups are still allowed to operate, with up to 20 people per tour. Museums and public libraries will be allowed to operate at a reduced capacity of 25 per cent.



Approved attractions will similarly have to reduce their operating capacity from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.



Indoor and outdoor shows may proceed with up to 100 people with pre-event testing, and up to 50 people without pre-event testing.



The occupancy limits for shopping malls and showrooms will be reduced from the current limit of 10 sq m per person of gross floor area, to 16 sq m per person.



People exercising at a public park in Singapore on Jun 4, 2021, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore. (File photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

HOW ABOUT CINEMAS OR LIVE EVENTS?



Cinemas will be allowed to operate, with up to 100 people allowed into the halls with pre-event testing implemented. Up to 50 people may be allowed without pre-event testing. The prevailing group size of two people still applies.



However, you’ll have to ditch your popcorn as food and beverages may not be sold or consumed in the cinema.



For live performances or MICE events, up to 100 people may be allowed with pre-event testing. Without testing, the limit is 50 people.



Speakers and performers are not allowed to remove their masks. Singing or playing of wind and brass instruments are also not allowed.



CAN I GO FOR DENTAL OR BEAUTY APPOINTMENTS?



Services that require masks to be removed, such as facials and saunas, are not allowed.



MOH said these restrictions will not apply to medical and dental consultations that require patients to have their masks removed.



HOW ABOUT TUITION CLASSES?



In-person private tuition and enrichment classes that involve mask-off activities such as singing and the playing of wind instruments are not permitted during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

Other mask-on tuition and enrichment classes can go ahead, with a class size of 50 in groups of two.

However, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it "strongly encourages" all private tuition and enrichment classes to be conducted online to minimise the risk of students inter-mingling.

Tuition centres must also strictly ensure there is no cross-deployment of employees across worksites, to reduce the risk of introducing infection spread through inter-mingling, said MOE.



AM I ALLOWED TO ATTEND INDOOR EXERCISE CLASSES?



Strenuous indoor exercise classes will not be allowed.



Mask-off activities are only allowed outdoors, with a class size limit of two people.



Classes with masks on - whether indoors or outdoors - are restricted to a maximum of 30 people in groups of up to two, subject to a venue’s capacity limit and safe distancing requirement.

