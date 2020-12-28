COVID-19: Hawker centre seat markings revised, restrictions at some markets to be removed in Phase 3

SINGAPORE: Hawker centres and markets across Singapore will see safe management measures adjusted in Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening.



The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Dec 28) that seat markings have been revised at the dining areas of hawker centres to accommodate the increase in group sizes of up to eight people.

Additionally, more markets will see access control and interim fencing removed.

REVISED SEAT MARKINGS

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, NEA, NEA-appointed operators and town councils have marked out seats and tables at dining areas of hawker centres in accordance with safe distancing guidelines.

With Phase 3, markings on seats and tables at the dining areas of hawker centres have been revised to accommodate the increase in dining group size from five to eight people.



In general, tables with eight seats or fewer will no longer have any seat markings.

Tables with more than eight seats will still have some seats marked out to ensure that dining groups remain limited to eight people and that there is a one-metre safe distance between groups.



"In addition, where seats at adjacent tables (eg back-to-back) are less than 1m apart, some seats may also be marked out to maintain a safe distance between dining groups at different tables," said NEA.

Safe distancing ambassadors will continue to be deployed at hawker centres to ensure compliance with safe management measures.



"Besides keeping to safe management measures, patrons should also continue to bin their litter, such as used disposables, tissues and wet wipes, and return crockery and trays to designated collection points," said NEA.

"This will help to keep the dining environment at our hawker centres clean, and reduce the risk of disease transmission to other patrons, cleaners and hawkers."

RESTRICTIONS TO BE REMOVED AT 7 MARKETS

Access control and interim fencing were implemented from April at 40 crowded markets to prevent patrons from entering once the number of patrons in each market reached the allowed capacity.



Since then, NEA has progressively removed interim fencing at a total of 20 markets in two separate reviews in June and November.

From Jan 4, 2021, control and interim fencing at seven more markets will be removed. They are:

- Block 221A/B Boon Lay Place

- Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3

- Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4

- Block 58 New Upper Changi Road

- Block 4A Eunos Crescent

- Block 216 Bedok North Street 1

- Block 630 Bedok Reservoir Road

"While occasional queues have been observed at these markets, they have been relatively short and manageable," said NEA.

Thirteen markets will continue to have access control and interim fencing in place. They are:



- Block 105 Hougang Avenue 1

- Block 209 Hougang Street 21

- Block 335 Smith Street

- Block 341 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1

- Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

- Block 453A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

- Block 527 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

- Block 665 Buffalo Road

- Block 254 Jurong East Street 24

- Geylang Serai Market

- Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang Market)

- Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane

- Block 505 Jurong West Street 523

"We still observe relatively long queues at these markets, and will continue to monitor the situation on the ground," said NEA.



"NEA seeks the understanding of members of the public and stallholders that a calibrated approach is necessary to strike a balance between resuming activities in the markets, and safeguarding the safety and well-being of all patrons and stallholders."



There are currently 81 markets managed by NEA and NEA-appointed operators.



