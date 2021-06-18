Dining-in, working out: What you can and cannot do from Jun 21 as Singapore's COVID-19 reopening continues

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue its gradual reopening in Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) by easing restrictions from Monday (Jun 21), albeit not to the extent many were hoping for.

The Government has adjusted the reopening plans following persistent unlinked cases in the community, as well as the emergence of a large COVID-19 cluster linked to 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre since restrictions were eased last Monday.

Singapore will further relax measures in mid-July, at a date yet to be announced, by allowing group sizes to increase to five, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

Until then, here is a rundown of what is allowed, and what still is not, from next week.

MAKAN KAKIS

Dining-in will resume on Monday in groups of up to two people, instead of up to five as previously planned.

This means groups of more than two people who are not from the same household cannot dine together at eateries, even if they are split across multiple tables.

Members of the same household with more than two people will be allowed to split across multiple tables, but they must follow the rule of two.

A group of six household members, for instance, will not be able to sit together as a table of six, said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong.



“We allow people from the same household to have multiple tables, but they have to make very clear that they are from the same household, that is not new,” said Mr Wong.

To reduce the risk of transmission from diners talking loudly, recorded music will not be allowed in eateries. This is on top of current restrictions on entertainment and safe distancing requirements.

People queue to buy takeaway meals, as tables and chairs are cordoned off to prevent people from dining, at a hawker centre in Singapore on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

MASK-OFF INDOOR SPORTS

Indoor sports with masks off can resume from Monday in groups of up to two people, and classes of up to 30 people at gyms and fitness studios. Both limits include the instructor.

Masks can be taken off if an activity is strenuous, but must be worn once the activity ceases. People should have their masks with them at all times, said Sport SG.

For mask-on indoor sports and outdoor sports with or without masks, the group size limit is five people and class size limit is 30 people, including the instructor.

There must be safe distancing of at least 2m between individuals, and at least 3m between groups. Common equipment can be provided.



VISITS TO ELDERLY CARE HOMES

Visits to elderly residential care homes will resume, but visitors must take an antigen rapid test (ART) and test negative before they can enter.

"We seek the patience and understanding of visitors that some Homes may require more time to put in place the necessary procedures for ART and will only be able to resume visits at a later date," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MORE RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES

Non-congregational religious activities, such as religious classes and pastoral services, can resume from Monday in gatherings of not more than 50 people.

More elements of live music performance, such as singing and playing of wind or brass instruments, will be allowed for congregational and other worship services and religious rites.

Up to two people can be unmasked for singing and playing of these instruments, out of the 10 allowed to unmask in a group of up to 30 people.

For recording and broadcasting of religious services, a bigger group of up to 30 people – up from 15 – is now allowed on location.

File photo of a socially distanced live music performance. (Photo: IMC Live Global)

MORE ARTS AND CULTURE ACTIVITIES

Arts and culture activities with masks off can resume in groups of up to two people from Monday. This largely applies to singing and the playing of instruments that require intentional expulsion of air, such as wind instruments.

For live performances, up to two people can be unmasked for these purposes, out of the 10 performers who can be unmasked. A maximum of 30 performers and crew will be allowed on stage and backstage.

These limits also apply for digital productions.

Arts and culture classes, lectures, talks and workshops for people aged 18 and below can also resume.

Unmasking will be allowed in classes for dance, singing, wind instruments, voice training and speech and drama.

NO WATER PARKS, CAMPING OR BARBECUES

All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by the National Parks Board remain closed until further notice.

Enforcement will be stepped up at other identified hotspots, including parks, beaches and common areas of public housing estates like hardcourts, basketball courts and pavilions.

NO WEDDING RECEPTIONS

No wedding receptions can be held until Singapore eases restrictions further in mid-July.

This is because wedding risks are higher-risk activities where guests tend to socialise more and over a longer period of time, said MOH.



