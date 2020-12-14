COVID-19: Social gatherings of up to 8 people allowed from Dec 28, further reopening of activities in Phase 3

SINGAPORE: Social gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed when Singapore moves into Phase 3 of its reopening from Dec 28, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Dec 14).

This is up from the current number of five, said the ministry, in a press release that followed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's address to the nation, in which he described Singapore's move towards Phase 3 as a "calibrated, careful move".

Households will also be allowed to receive up to eight visitors at any one time, said MOH.

Additionally, the authorities will increase capacity limits for venues. For malls and large standalone stores, the capacity limit will be increased from 10 square metres per person to eight square metres per person.



Attractions may start applying to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to increase their operating capacities from 50 per cent to up to 65 per cent, said the Health Ministry, adding that measures must continue to be put in place to prevent crowding in popular areas.





WORSHIP SERVICES AND WEDDINGS

The capacity for congregational and other worship services will be increased to up to 250 people, said the Health Ministry. For congregational services, this means multiple zones of up to 50 people each.

Live performance elements will also be allowed at congregational and other worship services, as well as religious rites or prayers conducted at places of worship, with the necessary safe management measures in place, said MOH in the press release.

Religious organisations have been piloting increased capacity and the allowance of live music for congregational and other worship services since Oct 3, said the ministry.

“The pilot has shown that the ROs were able to enforce safe management measures such as ensuring clear segregation between zones and minimising intermingling between groups of up to five persons,” it added.

For marriage solemnisations at home, the hosting household will be able to invite up to eight visitors in Phase 3, excluding members of the hosting household, the solemniser and vendors, said the Health Ministry. Previously, a total of 10 people, including members of the household but excluding the solemniser and vendors, were allowed.

For marriage solemnisations in indoor venues, funerals and funerary-related activities, live instrumental music, with the exception of wind instruments, will be allowed with the necessary safe management measures in place, MOH said.

LIVE PERFORMANCES AND NIGHTLIFE

For live performances in the arts and culture sector, up to 250 people will be allowed for indoor live performances, in zones of up to 50 people each, said the Health Ministry.

Live performances have been allowed to resume since Nov 1 and some venues have been piloting larger-scale performances, MOH said in the press release.

The capacity for outdoor live performance pilots will be expanded from 100 people to 250 people to ensure that venues are still able to safely manage larger outdoor performances and “mitigate the gathering of peripheral crowds”, it added.

The Government will continue to conduct pilots in some “higher-risk” activities and settings such as busking, live performances in outdoor venues, karaoke and nightlife. This will allow ministries to “assess how these activities can take place and scale up safely”, said MOH.

“If the local COVID-19 situation remains stable and we are able to deploy more of our enablers to allow more activities to resume safely, the multi-ministry task force will consider allowing further resumption of activities over the course of Phase Three,” the press release read.

TRACETOGETHER AND SAFEENTRY

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, or where the TraceTogether app or token is needed for SafeEntry check-ins, will only be implemented early next year, MOH announced.

This is after everyone who wants a TraceTogether token has had a chance to collect it at a community club or community centre in their constituency, it added.

Until TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is implemented, visitors can still use the app, SingPass mobile or QR reader apps to check in via SafeEntry. They can also use their identity cards with barcodes, such as their NRICs, or Pioneer or Merdeka Generation cards.



