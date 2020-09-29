Food court at Changi Airport, several malls visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A food court at Changi Airport and seven shopping malls were among the locations added on Tuesday (Sep 29) to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



Orchis Food Court at Changi Airport Terminal 1 was visited six times between Sep 16 and Sep 25, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its evening update.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The seven shopping malls added to the list are Anchorpoint, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, IMM, Ngee Ann City, Queensway Shopping Centre and Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Alexandra Village Food Centre also appeared on the list in four instances, as well as three food establishments along Stirling Road: Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee, Napshot Cafe and Stirling Food Court.



The new locations are as follows:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one in the community and nine imported cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​