Downtown East, Eastpoint Mall among new locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Several shopping malls and food and beverage outlets were on Friday (Jan 15) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



Multiple outlets at Downtown East in Pasir Ris were among the new places listed, including Market Square, the FairPrice outlet and Yam's Kitchen restaurant at E!Hub @ Downtown East.

Also added to the list were a reflexology centre and the FairPrice outlet at Eastpoint Mall in Simei, the Kaffe & Toast outlet at SingPost Centre, the Toast Box outlet at Raffles City and two restaurants at Tampines 1.

The full list of locations is as follows:

List of public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period. (Table: MOH)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday, including one infection in the community.



