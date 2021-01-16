Eateries at Canberra Plaza and Bishan among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several food and beverage outlets were on Saturday (Jan 16) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



Restaurants Mata Thai at Bishan Street 11 and Chice at Vision Exchange were among the new places on the list, as well as Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Canberra Plaza.

Also added to the list was a Sheng Siong outlet at 18 Teck Whye Lane.



The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday, including four in the community and one resident of a migrant workers' dormitory.



