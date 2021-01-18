Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Junction 10 among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several shopping centres were on Monday (Jan 18) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



Lot One Shoppers’ Mall and Junction 10 were among the new places on the list, as well as Sembawang Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also added to the list was CSC @ Bukit Batok.



The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Advertisement

Two community cases were among Singapore's 14 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram