National Museum, Raffles City among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The National Museum of Singapore and several shopping malls were on Wednesday (Jan 20) added to the Ministry of Health's list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

A total of 17 places were added to the list, which also includes food and beverage outlets at shopping malls such as Raffles City, Westgate in Jurong East and Jurong Point in Boon Lay.

The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Four community cases were among Singapore's 40 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

