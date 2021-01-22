Golden Mile Complex, Sim Lim Square among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several shopping malls were on Friday (Jan 22) added to the Ministry of Health's list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

A total of nine places were added to the list, including shopping centres such as Golden Mile Complex, Bedok Mall and Paya Lebar Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A food centre at Sim Lim Square, a Japanese restaurant at Kampong Bahru Road and the Tsuta restaurant outlet at VivoCity were also added.

The full list is as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

Advertisement

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

One community case was among Singapore's 15 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram