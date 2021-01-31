Marsiling Market and National Service Resort & Country Club among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Marsiling Market and the National Service Resort & Country Club in Changi were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jan 30).



The other place is Broadway coffee shop at Block 848 Yishun Street 81.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of locations is as follows:

One of the three new community cases, a 72-year-old aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1, had met 12 other people for tennis at the National Service Resort & Country Club in Changi, which was on the list.

The Singaporean had developed a cough and sore throat on Monday but did not seek medical treatment, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MOH, the man who had taken the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine earlier, went to work and was tested on Wednesday as part of rostered routine testing.



"As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination," said MOH.



On Thursday evening, he met the group for tennis at the country club, which is located at 10 Changi Coast Walk.



His pooled test result came back positive for COVID-19 later on Thursday night, and an individual test was done after that at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), confirming for the virus.



Advertisement

"Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing safe management measures," said MOH on the tennis gathering.

Another community case, a 68 year-old permanent resident, works as a cleaner at Broadway coffee shop in Yishun, another location on the list.

He developed a sore throat and body aches on Tuesday but did not seek medical treatment and went to work the next day.



The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday when he sought treatment at a polyclinic.













Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the health ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Three community cases were among Singapore's 58 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram