Ngee Ann City, Bedok Mall and several restaurants among places visited by COVID-19 community cases

SINGAPORE: Several restaurants and three malls were on Friday (Jan 1) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The locations include Takashimaya Department Store at Ngee Ann City, Bedok Mall and Tang Plaza.

Also on the list are eight eateries including Renga-Ya House of Japanese Charcoal BBQ at Chijmes, which was visited on Dec 20; Maetomo Restaurant & Bar at Sheraton Towers Hotel on Dec 26; the Bar-Roque Grill at Amara Singapore on Dec 23 and Tomi Sushi Restaurant at Millenia Walk on Dec 31.



The remaining eateries are Chikuyotei Japanese Restaurant at UE Square River Wing, Ristorante Luka at Tanjong Pagar, Warong Nasi Pariaman along North Bridge Road and Tamaya Dining at Cuppage Road, visited on Dec 28.



The market and food centre at 84 Marine Parade Central was also visited on Dec 29.



The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including three in the community. Two of the locally transmitted infections are linked to clusters involving workers in the marine sector.

