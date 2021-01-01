Geylang Serai market and 3 restaurants among places visited by COVID-19 community cases

SINGAPORE: Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre as well as three restaurants were on Thursday (Dec 31) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

A total of four places were added, including New Hawa Restaurant at Changi Road and Kampong Glam Cafe at Bussorah Street.

Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre was visited at around noon on Dec 21, while Kampong Glam Cafe was visited on the morning of Dec 25. New Hawa Restaurant was visited on the night of Dec 26.



The Grand Jete Cafe and Bar at Takashimaya Shopping Centre was also on the list and was visited at around noon on Dec 29.



The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.



FIVE COMMUNITY CASES

A total of 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Thursday, including five community cases. No new cases were found in foreign workers' dormitories.

This is the largest number of community infections reported in about four months. The last time Singapore reported more than five community cases was on Aug 30, with eight community cases.

The remaining infections reported on Thursday were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,599 COVID-19 cases.

