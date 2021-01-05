IKEA Alexandra, 3 Cedele outlets among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Three Cedele food outlets and IKEA Alexandra were on Tuesday (Jan 5) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Also on the list are Prive restaurant at Paragon Mall, Kinokuniya bookshop at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and the Zara outlet at 313@Somerset.

The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Two community cases were among Singapore's 28 new COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday. This takes the country's tally of cases to 58,749.

