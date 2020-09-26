Marina Bay Sands, Mustafa Centre visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Mustafa Centre were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Sep 26).

Food court Rasapura Masters at Marina Bay Sands was listed twice on different days.

A COVID-19 case had also visited an STA vehicle inspection centre in Boon Lay on Sep 24.

The new locations are as follows:



Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," added MOH.

Singapore reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including one in the community and five imported cases.



