Sun Plaza, City Plaza visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Shopping malls Sun Plaza and City Plaza were on Thursday (May 20) included on the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road and an outlet of pawnshop Cash Converters at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 were also on the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

Advertisement

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."



Singapore reported a total of 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 27 in the community. Of the 27 community cases, six are unlinked to previous infections.

A 70-year-old Singaporean man died from complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising Singapore's death toll to 32.

The man, identified as Case 62687 and linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, is Singapore's first COVID-19 death since May 1.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram