Compass One, Wisma Atria, Lucky Plaza among places visited by COVID-19 community cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Shopping malls Compass One, Wisma Atria and Lucky Plaza were on Friday (Apr 23) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Hawker centre Kopitiam Square located at 10 Sengkang Square was also added to the list.

The full list of new locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

The list of places excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore reported two community cases and one dormitory resident among 39 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,943 COVID-19 cases.

