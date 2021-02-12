Chinatown Complex, City Square Mall among places visited by COVID-19 community cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Chinatown Complex and shopping malls City Square Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza and Plaza Singapura were on Thursday (Feb 11) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two food and beverage outlets were also added to the list: The Swensen's outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Ideal Coffeeshop at Serangoon Avenue 4.

The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

A stall owner who works at a sundry shop in Chinatown Complex and his son who works at Changi Airport Swensen's were among Singapore's three community COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

The stall owner's infection was detected through community surveillance testing of stallholders and shop owners in Chinatown on Feb 9.

The remaining community case reported on Thursday was an NSF who works at Paya Lebar Airbase.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,759 COVID-19 cases.

