2 FairPrice Finest outlets among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Two FairPrice Finest outlets were among the new locations added on Tuesday (Aug 11) to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

One outlet was at 111 Somerset and the other at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

The remaining places added to the list were Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre as well as a clinic and eatery in 111 Somerset.

(Table: MOH)

“Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH,” the ministry said.

It added that as a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history,” MOH said.

The ministry added there was no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.







On Tuesday, Singapore reported 61 new COVID-19 infections, its lowest since April. They included two cases in the community - a 30-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl – who are linked to previous cases.

The vast majority of infections were work permit holders under quarantine.

A total of 37 COVID-19 clusters at migrant worker dormitories were also closed after they were cleared, said MOH. They now only house recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for COVID-19 infection.



