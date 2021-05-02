VivoCity, ION Orchard, CHIJMES among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Nine malls were on Saturday (May 1) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The malls are: VivoCity, Tampines Mall, ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Tampines 1, 100 AM, Compass One, Sunshine Plaza and Rivervale Mall.



Also on the list are CHIJMES and Fortune Centre.



The list of the new locations is as follows:



The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.



There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.



"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a new death from COVID-19 on Saturday, its 31st fatality from the disease. It also reported seven community cases, two dormitory cases and 25 imported infections.

Three of the community cases are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which now has a total of 16 infections.



The Health Ministry said individuals should limit their social interactions in view of the growing number of community cases.

While the current eight-person limit on household visitors and gatherings in public places remains in place, people should limit such social interactions to two a day, the ministry said.

