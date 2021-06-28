Tampines 1 among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Tampines 1 shopping mall and other locations in Tampines were on Sunday (Jun 27) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Tampines Central Community Complex, the Afghanistan Family Restaurant at Tampines Street 23 and an NKF Dialysis Centre at Tampines Street 91 were on the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations on Sunday included Lau Pa Sat and the Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore luxury hotel.



The list of new locations is as follows:



The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

Advertisement

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 community cases on Sunday, including five linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram