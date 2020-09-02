Watch live at 3.30pm: PM Lee to address Parliament on Singapore's response to COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak in Parliament on Wednesday (Sep 2) on Singapore's response to COVID-19 and life beyond the pandemic.

The speech will take place at about 3.30pm and will be broadcast live on CNA and the Prime Minister's Facebook page.



On Tuesday, Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, including seven imported infections and one in the community, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 56,852.



The number of new cases in the community has increased, said the health ministry, from an average of two cases per day in the week before to an average of three per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, MOH said.



