'Don't delay': PM Lee urges senior citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has urged senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, assuring them that the vaccines are safe.

“Don’t wait till it’s too late,” Mr Lee said in a video posted on social media on Saturday (Jul 24).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Most people your age are already vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours.

“Protect yourself, and your family too.”



Mr Lee reminded senior citizens that COVID-19 is a dangerous illness for the elderly, particularly those who have other medical conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even if you don’t go out much, you can still catch it from friends or family,” he said.

“The vaccine will protect you from COVID-19. Don’t worry, it’s very safe.”



Mr Lee addressed concerns about potential side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, saying that these are "mostly not serious".

Advertisement

“You may feel unwell for a day or two, but you will be okay,” he said. “It’s just your body building up its immunity against COVID-19."

He added: “I’ve got my own jabs already. Please get yours too. Don’t delay. Together, we can be safe from COVID-19.”

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, Mr Lee said that the Government is “trying hard to reach the 200,000 seniors above 60 who are not vaccinated yet”.

He reminded senior citizens that they can walk into any polyclinic or vaccination centre to get their jabs without having to register or make bookings, and that mobile vaccination teams are also available for those who have difficulty leaving their homes.



“Getting vaccinated will protect us and our loved ones, and get us to a new normal,” he said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram