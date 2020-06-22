2 men arrested after late-night fight at Lorong Mambong in Holland Village

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were arrested on Sunday (Jun 21) after a fight broke out in Holland Village on Friday night, the police said in a news release.



The two men, both aged 22, were arrested for their "suspected involvement in a case of affray" that took place at 21 Lorong Mambong on Friday at about 10.50pm, said the police.

The authorities had earlier on Friday also arrested a drunk 26-year-old Singaporean man for causing annoyance to the public at the same place.

He will also be investigated for affray, said the police.

"The three men are known to one another and had been dining in restaurants at the location," said the police.

They will also be investigated for possible breaches of safe distancing measures.



Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of affray under the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The offence of causing annoyance to the public when drunk under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act carries a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Singapore on Friday entered Phase 2 of its post-"circuit breaker" reopening, with shops and food and beverage outlets welcoming customers, while playgrounds and beaches also reopened.

On Saturday, a restaurant at Lorong Mambong in Holland Village was ordered to close after it failed to ensure that COVID-19 safe management practices were adhered to.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said people were observed gathering around the outdoor refreshment areas and on the road along Lorong Mambong in Holland Village on Friday evening.

"Based on our observations, crowds were seen at the British Indian Curry Hut, which had failed to ensure safe management practices were adhered to," said URA.

Five people were also fined for violating safe distancing rules after enforcement officers conducted checks in the vicinity, with investigations ongoing for other possible breaches of safe distancing measures.



