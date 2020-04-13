No road blocks conducted to enforce COVID-19 safe distancing measures, police say

SINGAPORE: It is not true that the police have been conducting road blocks and issuing fines to people for not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said the Singapore Police Force on Monday (Apr 13).

Messages have been circulating on WhatsApp and on social media, claiming that members of the public were stopped at road blocks.

One image posted online showed what looked like a ticket for a S$300 fine.

The image was accompanied by a message claiming that someone was fined for sending his friend home. The message also claimed that police officers checked their identity cards and found out that they did not live in the same household.

"This is not true," said the police.

"The police have not conducted road blocks specifically to enforce the elevated safe distancing measures, and no passengers have been fined at road blocks for not complying with these measures."



Authorities said that road blocks are conducted to detect offences such as drink-driving and to identify wanted persons.

"Nevertheless, if the police come across motorists and passengers flouting the elevated safe distancing measures when conducting such road blocks, the police may take enforcement action," the police added.

Members of the public should visit the website of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources for the latest information on safe distancing, said the police.



