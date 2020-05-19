Polytechnic lectures to remain online after circuit breaker ends, ITE students to rotate between online and on-campus lessons

SINGAPORE: Tertiary students will continue to have online lectures and tutorials following the end of the “circuit breaker” period on Jun 1, with only select sessions to be held on-campus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Tuesday (May 19).

The polytechnics, the Singapore Institute of Technology and the Singapore University of Technology and Design will continue to hold lectures and tutorials online, said MOE in a media release.

Students will return to school primarily for practical and lab sessions, including capstone and final-year projects at the two universities. The other autonomous universities will be having their vacation period.

Students at the Institute of Technical Education will rotate weekly between online and on-campus lessons, and also return primarily for practical and lab sessions, said MOE.

The institutes of higher learning will progressively increase the number of students back on campus at any one time for face-to-face lessons “depending on the national situation”, said the ministry, with safe management measures implemented.

All individuals who enter or leave the institutions’ campuses will be required to check in and out using SafeEntry and have their temperature taken. Students will also be required to wear masks at all times, said MOE in its media release.

In addition, the start and end times for lessons will be staggered, and students will be asked to remain in their practical or lab groups to reduce inter-mingling between students on campus.

Student activities, including co-curricular activities, will also continue to be suspended until further notice.

Private education institutions that offer pre-tertiary and tertiary courses can allow their students to return, said MOE, and they should take reference from the safe management measures for schools and IHLs.

