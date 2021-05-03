Pre-school student with COVID-19 was last in school more than 2 weeks before positive test: ECDA

SINGAPORE: A child at Bethesda (Pasir Ris) Kindergarten who had tested positive for COVID-19 was last in school more than two weeks before the diagnosis, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Monday (May 3).

The child tested positive on Apr 29 and had been under quarantine since Apr 15 after being identified as a close contact of a previous case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The child was hence last present at the pre-school more than two weeks ago on Apr 14, 2021, before testing positive on Apr 29, 2021," said an ECDA spokesperson.

"As the child has been in quarantine and away from the pre-school for more than 14 days, staff and children in the pre-school were not placed on quarantine or leave of absence by MOH (Ministry of Health) and ECDA," said the spokesperson.

As a precautionary measure, the pre-school conducted thorough cleaning and disinfection on Apr 29.

"ECDA is working closely with the pre-school to ensure the health and well-being of all," the spokesperson added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While ECDA did not identify the case at the pre-school, MOH's list of people who tested positive on Apr 29 includes a four-year-old girl.

She was identified as a community case linked to the cluster involving the senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 15.

Advertisement

There are currently five cases in this cluster, including the four-year-old, her mother and her father, who is the NUS researcher's brother.



Last Friday, ECDA sent out a letter notifying parents of students at Bethesda (Pasir Ris) Kindergarten of a COVID-19 case.

Parents were informed of the decision not to place staff members and children from the pre-school on quarantine or leave of absence.



"We understand some children may be affected with the information that their friend has tested positive for COVID-19," said ECDA in the letter.



"We encourage you to talk to your child and discuss ways to look out for their peers."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram