ComfortDelGro trials plastic shields in 400 taxis to curb COVID-19 spread

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro will install plastic shields in 400 taxis in a trial that aims to minimise contact between cabbies and passengers, reducing the spread of COVID-19, said the firm on Wednesday (May 20).

Dubbed the V-shield, it covers the driver's cabin entirely and is locally made using "an unbreakable material", said ComfortDelGro in a media release, adding that the shield also serves as added protection against "violent physical harm".

Installation of the shields has begun and the taxi operator will continue to roll them out in 50 taxis every week.



It said the shield will be extended to more taxis if the trial is successful.



ComfortDelGro taxi cabin shield. (Photo: ComfortDelGro)

The shield, which measures 1m by 0.7m by 0.6m, has two window openings to enable cash transaction, according to the release.

It encases only the driver’s cabin area and does not obstruct airflow in the rest of the cab.



Moove Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, owns the trademark for the shield.



ComfortDelGro Taxi CEO Ang Wei Neng said taxi drivers are "exposed to passengers throughout the day and night" and on top of drivers wearing masks and regular disinfection of the cabs, such shields would further reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

A 66-year-old cabby, Koh Tian Moo, said V-shield "will give passengers and cabbies like myself peace of mind".

