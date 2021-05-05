COVID-19: Pre-schools to further restrict visitor entry, mixing of children and staff

SINGAPORE: Pre-schools and early intervention centres will tighten visitor admissions, allowing only those needed to support operations and perform necessary functions, and parents accompanying newly enrolled children to enter.

All other parents will be restricted from entering the premises, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Wednesday (May 5).



The tighter restrictions will be in place from May 8 to May 30. They are in line with Singapore's Phase 3 "heightened alert" stance announced by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Tuesday, said ECDA.

Visitors will be subject to safe management measures, including mask wearing, temperature and health checks up to three times a day, more frequent hand washing and regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres are advised to conduct parent-teacher conferences online, and to tap on virtual tours for parents of prospective students.

Pre-schools are also required to ensure that people conducting supplementary enrichment programmes serve no more than four pre-schools during this period, to reduce the risk of transmission across schools.

Exceptions will be made for providers of the Development Support-Learning Support programme and Development Support Plus programme, which cater to children with developmental needs.



NO MIXING ACROSS CLASSES

During this period, pre-schools will also be required to tighten the movement of their staff and children. Children can only participate in activities within their own class and in small groups, with no mixing of children across classes.



Early intervention centres will conduct their sessions in groups of five, down from eight, in line with national guidelines.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres can conduct outdoor activities during this period but will do so in smaller groups.



Large group activities and activities at external venues, such as field trips and learning journeys, will be temporarily suspended to minimise interaction between different classes.



Pre-schools will also be required to conduct all staff meetings and training online.

"Face-to-face external training may continue only for limited courses such as the hands-on aspect of child first aid training," said ECDA.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will also be implemented in pre-schools and early intervention centres from May 17, in tandem with the national roll-out.



Visitors and staff must check in using their TraceTogether token or mobile application to be allowed entry, and must have their token or the application with them while in the school.

Children under seven are not required to use TraceTogether.



ECDA also encouraged parents to monitor the health of their children, seek medical attention promptly and not bring them to the pre-schools or centres if their children feel unwell.

Staff are also encouraged to seek medical attention promptly.

