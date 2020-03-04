Pre-school employee infected with COVID-19 is assistant cook

SINGAPORE: An employee of Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay who has been infected with COVID-19 works as an assistant cook, the school's principal said.

The 62-year-old Singaporean, case 112, is one of two new cases that the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (Mar 4).

In response to queries, the school's principal Tan Beng Luan told CNA that the employee comes in contact with "fewer than 20 children" in the early morning.

The children are aged five to six, she said.

Ms Tan said the employee had "minimised contact" with children as she works in the kitchen at the school, which is located at International Business Park in Jurong.

She was last at work on Feb 21 and was well, Ms Tan said.

"But at 10am, she felt unwell, and left the centre to see a doctor. Prior to that, no symptoms were shown," Ms Tan said.

The employee was on medical leave from Feb 21 until she was warded on Wednesday, Ms Tan added.

The patient is currently in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Leave of Absence has been issued to all the staff at the centre from Wednesday to Friday, and the centre will be closed during this period, Ms Tan said.

When asked what measures the school had put in place for the outbreak before the infection was detected, Ms Tan said that it had regular disinfection work done on Feb 29.

She added that another round of cleaning will be conducted.