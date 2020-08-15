Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant closes after 43 years, felled by impact of COVID-19

SINGAPORE: After 43 years, Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant will spin no more.

According to an 8world News report on Friday (Aug 14), the restaurant said that its closure was due to the impact of COVID-19.

Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant was closed on Apr 6, a day before "circuit breaker" measures came into force.

Plans had been made for the restaurant to reopen on Aug 1, but the toll that the pandemic took on the food and beverage industry meant it was one of many eateries forced to shutter its doors for good.

As of 2pm on Saturday, the Prima Tower website is no longer accessible.

Mr Jiang Yongyao, chairman of Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant, told 8world News that closing the restaurant was a difficult decision.

"It's a shame that a 43-year-old business has come to this," he said.

According to Mr Jiang, about 30 employees are affected by the closure. The company consulted the Singapore Hotel Association and the Food, Drinks & Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) on a severance package for the employees.

Prima Group, which owns the restaurant, will also seek the help of Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress to seek employment or skills training opportunities for those affected.

Employees of the restaurant told 8world News that some staff members might be transferred to other departments, but were unsure of other developments. A foreign worker said that he was relatively satisfied with the severance package, and planned to return to China.

Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant opened in 1977. Touted to be the "world’s only revolving restaurant nestled on a grain silo" on Prima's website, it offers authentic Beijing fare, as well as panoramic views of Sentosa Island, Mount Faber and the Singapore Cable Car.



