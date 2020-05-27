School campus upgrades, new primary school in Tampines North delayed by COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Infrastructure projects at some schools have been delayed by safe distancing measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and these will have an impact , the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (May 27).

"These measures have affected the production and delivery of construction materials, as well as on-site construction works," the ministry said.

Bukit View Primary School, which was originally slated to move to a holding site from January next year while its permanent site is upgraded, will now shift in January 2022 instead. It will move back to its permanent site in January 2024.

Mayflower Primary School, which is currently at a holding site, will shift back to its upgraded permanent site in January 2022 instead of January next year.

A co-located MOE kindergarten, MK@Mayflower, will open as planned in January next year but at Mayflower Primary School's holding site. MK@Mayflower will shift to the school's permanent site in January 2022, MOE said.

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, which is being upgraded to transition to a single-session school, will make that transition in January 2022 instead of January next year.

St Margaret's Primary School, which is currently at a holding site, will shift back to its upgraded permanent site in January 2023 instead of January 2022.

All four campuses were set to be upgraded in line with recommendations by the Primary Education Review and Implementation Committee to feature more spaces for engaged learning in academic and non-academic areas.

MOE said that it would continue to monitor and assess the impact of the COVID-19 situation on ongoing construction works.

"Schools will make the necessary arrangements during the affected periods to ensure that all students continue to have a conducive learning environment," the ministry added.

DELAYED OPENING FOR NEW SCHOOL

MOE had planned for a new primary school to open in Tampines North in January next year, in order to meet the growing demand for school places in the area.



"However, the COVID-19 situation has caused a significant delay to these plans, and the new school will be ready by late 2021 instead," the ministry said.



When the new campus is ready, Angsana Primary School will be relocated there in January 2022 to "achieve a better overall distribution of primary schools in the area", the ministry added.

For the Primary 1 registration exercise starting on Jul 1, the home-school distance priority will continue to be based on Angsana Primary School's current site, MOE said.

A co-located MOE kindergarten, MK@Angsana, will also open on the new campus in 2022, as previously announced.