COVID-19: Private car inspections to resume from Jun 8

SINGAPORE: Private car owners will be able to take their vehicles for inspection from Monday (Jun 8) as economic activities resume in phases, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday.

From Monday, LTA authorised inspection centres will resume vehicle inspection services for private cars.

Vehicle owners who had their inspection deadlines deferred previously due to the "circuit breaker" measures will get a notification from LTA.

The authority laid out certain measures that should be followed by vehicle owners when visiting inspection centres.

Vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to adhere to the scheduled month indicated in the notification from LTA and they should avoid weekday peak hours from 10am to 2pm, where possible.

"We also strongly encourage vehicle owners visiting the (authorised inspection centres) to go alone, and not in groups. They must also abide by the safe management measures which have been put in place," LTA said.

Motorists should use SafeEntry when entering and leaving the centre. They should wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from others, the authority added.

It was announced on May 19 that Singapore would exit the circuit breaker on Jun 1, with the country reopening in three phases from Jun 2.

Besides essential businesses that were already open, only businesses that operated in settings with lower transmission risks are allowed to reopen in Phase 1.

