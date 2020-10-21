COVID-19: New programme at dormitories to educate operators, residents on infection prevention

SINGAPORE: A new programme has been rolled out at migrant worker dormitories to train and educate operators and residents on infection prevention and control.

The Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programme aims to address the knowledge and behavioural gaps of the workers, dormitory operators and their staff members, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) press release said on Wednesday (Oct 21). It was developed jointly by MOM’s Assurance, Care and Engagement Group and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the programme will help to “strengthen the implementation” of safe living measures in the dormitories. These measures include wearing of masks and staggered timings when using communal facilities.

The programme will teach dormitory operators and their employees how to put in place good management systems and maximise the compliance of the measures, as well as what corrective actions to take if there are lapses, it added. They will be provided with online training materials and a checklist for self-assessments.

Education will be provided to dormitory residents to improve their knowledge and practice of safe living measures. Materials - such as infographics, posters and quizzes - in their native languages will be made available on the FWMOMCare app.

Additionally, MOM officers who are part of the Forward Assurance and Support Teams deployed to work with operators at dormitories will be trained to conduct regular audits to ensure dormitories and residents comply with the IPC measures.

MOM said the programme was developed after consultation with infectious diseases experts, as well as interviewing and observing migrant workers’ personal hygiene and social behaviours.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect changes made by the Ministry of Manpower to its press release.

