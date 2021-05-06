PSA port workers at Pasir Panjang Terminal to be tested after new COVID-19 cluster found

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct "special testing operations" for PSA Singapore port workers at Pasir Panjang Terminal as a precautionary measure, after a new cluster was reported there.

This comes after a trailer truck driver at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 4), said MOH.

The 59-year-old Singaporean man is employed by GKE Express Logistics and was last at work on May 1.

The man - identified as Case 62824 - is linked to three earlier cases, all of whom had been at Pasir Panjang Terminal for work. The three cases had tested positive last month.

"Transmission could have occurred at the terminal," said MOH. "Further epidemiological investigations are ongoing."

DRIVER HAD FEVER, SORE THROAT

The trailer truck driver was the sole community case among 16 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday. The remaining are imported cases.

The man developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday, and remained at home, said MOH.

The next day, he sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic and was tested for COVID-19. His result came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and he was taken to Alexandra Hospital in an ambulance.

His serology test result is pending.

The other cases in the cluster are Cases 61822, 62691 and 62684. The former works as a lashing specialist at Pasir Panjang Terminal while the other two are stevedores.

