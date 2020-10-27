Students may collect national exam results in person with COVID-19 safety measures in place

SINGAPORE: Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, students will be able to collect their national examination results in person this year but are expected to observe safe management measures.

In a joint press release on Tuesday (Oct 27), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said they "recognise that being able to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey for many students".

"It gives them the opportunity to be with their classmates and to consult their teachers on their next steps, if necessary. As such, arrangements will be made for school candidates to return to their respective schools on the day of the results release, to collect their results from their teachers personally," they added.

Students will have to sign in via SafeEntry, and be screened for fever and flu-like symptoms.



To avoid congestion, this year's collection of results will conducted in small groups in individual classrooms, instead of in large crowded venues like the school hall.

Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) candidates, who are younger and may need more support, will be allowed to have the company of a parent or guardian. However, the parent or guardian will have to wait at the designated common areas while their child or ward receives the results in the classroom.

For GCE-level examination candidates, only the students will be allowed to enter the school.



The exact dates for the release of examination results will be confirmed about one week before the actual release day. The tentative release dates are as follows:

(Image: Ministry of Education, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board)

As with current practice, private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The results slip and certificates will be mailed to the postal address provided by these candidates.

Students will also be able to view their examination results online on the day of the respective results release. This can be done via SEAB’s results release system on its website.

School candidates should not return to school to collect their results if they are unwell, or on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence on the day of the release.



They should view their results online instead and collect the physical copy of their results at a later date, said MOE and SEAB.

STUDENTS MAY APPOINT PROXY TO COLLECT EXAM RESULTS

Candidates who are unable to collect their results in school may appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results, as well as the Secondary 1 Option Form, Joint Admissions Exercise Form, Polytechnic Foundation Programme form or Joint Intake Exercise form on their behalf.

If they are unable to appoint a proxy to collect their results, they may contact their school for assistance to send the results and related forms to them.

Candidates can access SEAB’s results release system with a system-generated password issued by SEAB or with their SingPass. PSLE candidates will receive a system-generated password issued by SEAB through their schools from Nov 12.

GCE-level candidates who are eligible for SingPass are advised to activate their SingPass early. Candidates who are not eligible for SingPass will receive a system-generated password from SEAB via email a few days before the results release.

More details will be provided in the respective announcements on the dates of the GCE-level examinations’ results release.

MOE and SEAB said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, and provide updates if there are further changes to the arrangements for this year’s release of results.